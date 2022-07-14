Foster & Motley Inc. Has $521,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 380,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 122,802 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 577,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,038,938. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

