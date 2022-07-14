Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases Shares of 250 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB traded down $4.52 on Thursday, reaching $149.61. 10,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.51.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

