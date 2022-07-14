Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lennar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $77.07. 27,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,727. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

