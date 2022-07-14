Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 79,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

