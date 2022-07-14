Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 419,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,751,527. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

