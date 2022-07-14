DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 73,834 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Plug Power worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 466,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,397,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.