Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys Shares of 1,450 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Marquard & Bahls AG bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $811,362,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,909,000 after buying an additional 1,019,294 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $13,138,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,738. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

