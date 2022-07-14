ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $79.24. 246,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,448. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.