Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.37. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,223. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $216.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.57.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

