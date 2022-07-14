Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stake Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Popular by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Popular by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,418. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

