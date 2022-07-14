Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF traded down $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,670. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.