Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of PRF traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,362. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

