DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $29.09 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Ecolab worth $29,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $152.39. 14,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.57.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

