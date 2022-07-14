LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LKQ by 7,181.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in LKQ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LKQ by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in LKQ by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 673,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 139,017 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. 15,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,024. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.