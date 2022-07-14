Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,898. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

