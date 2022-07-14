Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 64.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 295,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 116,153 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 25,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 42,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

