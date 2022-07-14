ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lessened by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after buying an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after buying an additional 246,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.34. 58,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,323. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.