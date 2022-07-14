DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.50 Million Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.23% of Logitech International worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOGI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,947,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Logitech International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,964,000 after buying an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 2,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,691. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International (Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.