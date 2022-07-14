Foster & Motley Inc. Has $795,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.82. The company had a trading volume of 107,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

