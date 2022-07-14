Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 560 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,178,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.32. 320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,958. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $44.41 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

