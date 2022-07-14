Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 10,039 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 118,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 300,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

