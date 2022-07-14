Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

STT stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 32,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,013. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

