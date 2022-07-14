DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 10,138 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after buying an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,709,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,349,000 after buying an additional 154,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,535,000 after buying an additional 101,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($222.00) to €214.00 ($214.00) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $170.26. 10,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,955. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.