DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Vipshop worth $30,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 158,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,117. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

