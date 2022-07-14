Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,171 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 1.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $32,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

