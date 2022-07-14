DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,983 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Biogen were worth $37,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1,004.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded down $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $211.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.33. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $358.77.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.56.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.