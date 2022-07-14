DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,661 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $39,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

CBRE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.02. 6,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

