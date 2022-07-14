Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $37,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.80.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $382.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.11 and its 200 day moving average is $441.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

