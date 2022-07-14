DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 557,337 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 557,337 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Newmont worth $35,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $55.14. 351,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

