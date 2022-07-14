DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.86. 5,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

