DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 283,224 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $52,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after buying an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,282,077 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,585 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $183,509,000 after acquiring an additional 491,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $168,909,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,454,000 after buying an additional 626,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.12. 2,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

