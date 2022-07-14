DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waters were worth $53,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.43.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $13.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $288.32 and a 52 week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

