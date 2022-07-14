DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,600 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $45,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Encompass Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,861,000 after acquiring an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Encompass Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EHC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,381. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

