DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $30,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.87. 21,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.60. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.04 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

