Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 806 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,044. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

