DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,562 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $41,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSIC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

HSIC traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,186. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

