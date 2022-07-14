DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum China were worth $47,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Yum China by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. 10,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

