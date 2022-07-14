DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $49.08 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $49,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,016,375 shares of company stock valued at $902,404,406. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.61. 4,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

