DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 243,311 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $48,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 47.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 54.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 68.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

BSY traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. 8,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

