DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.77% of Ameresco worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.00. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,464. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

