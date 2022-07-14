Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $46,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.03. 40,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,415. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.75.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

