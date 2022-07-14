DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $42.20 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,489 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $42,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 95,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,742. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

