DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 435,424 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIO were worth $35,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 723,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,142,789. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.18.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

About NIO (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.