DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.39% of First Solar worth $34,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.83. 17,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,548,632. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.97.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

