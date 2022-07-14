DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $45.80 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $45,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after buying an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after buying an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $134.75. 3,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,117. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a 200-day moving average of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

