Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $21,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $553,637,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.33. 12,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average is $150.61. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

