Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.