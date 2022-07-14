Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.2% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 129.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $4.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,397. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.