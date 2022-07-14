Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $27,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

APH traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,987. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

