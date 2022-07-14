eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Increased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,301 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $25,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,994. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

